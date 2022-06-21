YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held Thursday, June 23, at 12:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Georgetta K. Grafton, 87, who died at her residence Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Georgetta was born March 16, 1935, in Yatesboro, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Lester Leppert and Anne Kelly Ayers.

She married Delbert Grafton in 1952.

She worked for over 30 years at Eastco Aluminim prior to retiring.

Georgetta leaves one son Robert (Julie) Grafton of Youngstown, three daughters Sadiann DelSignore of New Middletown, Daleann (Albert) Fabrizi of Ft. Myers, Florida and Marian (Thomas) Amicone of Youngstown, three sisters Gaynel Tenney Mellott of Youngstown, Helen Jones of Minerva, Mary Katherine Kaia of Twin Rocks, P ennsylvania, 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Georgetta was preceded in death by her husband Delbert who died May 16, 1990, a son, Delbert, and eight siblings George “Dick” Anstead, Lester Leppert, Howard Leppert, Eileen Taylor, Bud Leppert, Esther Kreasko, Johnny Anstead and Dorothy Kline.

Friends may call on Thursday, June 23, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

Condolences sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Georgetta K. (Leppert) Grafton, please visit our floral store.