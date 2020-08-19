George S. Siciliano, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, August 21, a prayer service will be held at Clemente Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. and a Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior/ St. Nicholas Church, both in Struthers, for George S. Siciliano, 81, who passed away Monday evening, August 17 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

George was born April 11, 1939, in Struthers a son of Anthony J. and Caterina Aruzolo Siciliano.

He was a lifelong resident of Struthers and worked at the Youngstown Sheet & Tube for 30 years in the locomotive department. He also worked as a mechanic for 30 years at Macejko’s Service Station in Struthers.

George was a member of the Christ Our Savior/ St. Nicholas Church.

He was very involved in the Struthers Gridiron Club. He enjoyed watching Struthers football and basketball games and loved to watch his grandchildren in any activity or sport. He was also an award winning winemaker.

George married the former Ann M. Peachock on April 8, 1961 and she passed away December 2, 2002.

He leaves one son, Atty. Anthony (Kris) Siciliano of New Middletown; one daughter, Chris (Thom) Sheridan of Stow, Ohio and seven grandchildren Vince Siciliano, Nicole Siciliano, Alex Sheridan, Anthony Siciliano, Abbey Sheridan, Ryan Sheridan and Nick Sheridan.

George was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one brother Jim Siciliano and one sister, Mary A. Siciliano.

Friends may call on Thursday, April 20, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests whose health allows are asked to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in George’s name to a charity of your choice.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 20, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

