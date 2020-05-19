George Pierre Datino, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for George Pierre Datino, 60, who passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

George was born in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Carl Datino and Rita Clemente Datino Sakara and his stepfather, Pierre (Tony) Sakara.

He served in the United States Navy for thirteen years and worked as an Electronics Engineer.

After the navy, he had a successful career with Xerox. George made his home in Port Richey, Florida where he enjoyed building bicycles and sitting by the beach. George loved music and would always sing to his daughters when they were little girls.

George leaves two daughters Angela (Phil) Hallman of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina and Andrea Datino of Girard, Ohio; one brother Carl Datino of Connecticut; two sisters Janene (Phillip) Latta of Canfield, Ohio and Nicole Sakara of Struthers; two grandchildren Marquessa Shannon and Gianna Hallman and a special niece Heaven Datino and his favorite nephew Caleb Sakara.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

