YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with a heavy heart that friends and family have to say good-bye to George H. Smith who died peacefully on Sunday, September 10, 2023 with his niece and caregiver, Barbara, by his side.

George was born on August 5, 1930 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of Frederick Lee Smith Sr. and Ella (O’Keefe) Smith.

George relocated with his parents to Youngstown, Ohio (Brownlee Woods Area) In the early 1960s and later resided with his sister and brother-in-law (Lois and Sky Ferry).

He was known to many in the area. George walked every day around Brownlee Woods and Struthers and was always wearing his hat and smoking his pipe. The neighborhood kids loved him and to this day recall fond memories of George. He played the harmonica by ear, loved to sing, and had a fascination with fire trucks and playing ‘cops and robbers.’ Later in life he attended MASCO Inc., where he used his artistic and creative talents.

He will be missed by his niece and guardian Barbara (William) Kelly with whom he lived prior to being embraced by a loving group of caregivers at Caprice Senior Care Facility. George was blessed with many nieces and nephews, Kimberly (Jeffrey) Calvin, Alan (Mary Jude) Smith, Nancy Smith, Frederick Lee the 3rd (Linda) Smith, David (Cindy) Smith, Mary Beth (Martin) Novak, James (Meg) Smith. He left behind many great and great-great nieces and nephews including, Brandy (Ciprian) Gilea and Jamie (Matthew) Paulin, Luca, Matilyn and Logan who had the privilege of spending many days and sharing memories with him.

George was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Bernice (Bea:Robert) Comstock, Lois, for whom George lovingly called “Bo”. (Irwin-Sky) Ferry, Mary Ellen Smith, and a brother Frederick Lee, Jr.(Marilyn) Smith.

Friends and family may call on Friday, September 15 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at St. Angela Merici (397 S. Jackson St., Youngstown, OH 44506), a 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial and proceed to Lake Park Cemetery following mass to say final good-byes to George, a life well lived.

Visit www.clementefuneralhome.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George H. Smith, please visit our floral store.