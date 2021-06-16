Geoffrey B. Jones Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 19, at 4:00 p.m. at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Geoffrey B. Jones, 54, who left this life unexpectedly on Monday, June 14. Calling hours will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., prior to the service.

Geoff was born December 27, 1966, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, a son of Kathryn Patterson Jones and Bill Jones.

He graduated from Boardman High School in 1985 and attended Jacksonville State and Youngstown State University.

He married Janice Perry on September 12, 1998.

Geoff worked as a shift leader at Amazon.

Geoff was a devoted family man and always put his family first. He had an incredible love for reading and knowledge. Geoff would often be seen enjoying a run in the park with his dogs, Piper and Pugsley and enjoying the outdoors. He also loved cooking and watching movies in his free time.

Geoff is survived by his wife, Janice; his daughters, Sydney and Riley; his mother, Kathryn of Boardman; his father Bill of Diamond, Ohio; his brother, Clayton Jones of Boardman; his sister, Dinah and brother-in-law, Dave Henderson, of Stow, Ohio and his nieces and nephews, Parker and Sarah Kathryn Henderson, Vincent, Nicole, Natalie and Nina Pilolli, Abigail, Michael and Maxwell Makara.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial tributes be made in Geoff’s memory to the Animal Charity Humane Society, online at www.animalcharityofohio.org or by mail to 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

