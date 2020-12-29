Gary E. Mihalcak, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Gary E. Mihalcak 67, who passed away Monday morning December 28, 2020.

Gary was born June 3, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of John and Esther E. Laskay Mihalcak.

He lived in the area his whole life and worked in Maintenance at Walmart and enjoyed camping and fishing.

Gary married the former Anita L. Bobola May 28, 1977 and she passed away October 17, 2002.

He leaves his fiancé Penny Torres with whom he made his home in Brookfield; two brothers Jack M. (Linda) Mihalcak of East Palestine, Ohio, Jerry J. Mihalcak of Boardman, Ohio; one sister Gail I. Siembida of Columbiana, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; his pet dog Daisey Mae and two cats Snowball and Fluffy.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, wife and one brother-in-law George Siembida.

Friends may call two hours before the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday.

Material contributions may be given in Gary’s name to St. Jude’s Children Research Center 332 N. Lauderdale Avenue Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or The Shriners Hospitals for Children 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive Tampa, Florida 33607.

