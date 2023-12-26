AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred J. Mincher, 85, passed away on Monday morning, December 18, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Main Campus, Youngstown, Ohio.

Fred was born April 11, 1938, a son of Fred and Margaret Breese Mincher.

He was a lifelong area resident and was a chef in the restaurant industry.

Fred leaves a sister Donna Keslar of Austintown, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jack and Edward Mincher and two sisters, Vivian Chatham and Mary Young.

As per Fred’s wishes there were no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

Visit www.clementefuneralhome.com to send condolences.

