STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday January 16, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Franklin D. Fox, Jr. 65, who passed away Wednesday afternoon Wedesday, January 10, 2024.

Franklin was born January 25, 1958 in Youngstown Ohio, a son of Franklin D. and Clara Hushower Fox.

He lived in the area his whole life and worked as a laborer in a salvage yard and he liked to volunteer with local food donations.

Franklin leaves two sons Franklin D. (Stacie) Fox III and Paul J. Fox, both of Youngstown; two brothers Robert (Terry) Fox of Brookfield, OH and Steve (Gina) Fox of Struthers; two sisters Donna Krell of Struthers and Catherine Maldonado of Campbell, OH; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother David Fox.

Friends may call one hour prior to the Memorial service at the funeral home from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Clemente Funeral Home Struthers.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Franklin D. Fox, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 15 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.