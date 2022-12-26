STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Thomas Mazzarino, Sr., 93, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 17, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Frank was born December 20, 1928, in Campbell, Ohio. He was the son of the late John and Mary (DiMichel) Mazzarino.

Frank was a longtime resident of Struthers, Ohio. After graduating from Struthers High School in 1947, he was hired by Republic Steel as a maintenance department clerk.

After 38 years, he retired as assistant superintendent of Stores and Purchasing. Upon retiring from Republic Steel, Frank worked part-time for many years at Mill Creek Golf Course.

A Korean War Army veteran, Frank served in the Radio Signal Corp. His favorite pastime on the base was being the basketball scheduler and sports writer.

While stationed in San Luis Obispo, California, he married his loving wife, Helen (Scavina). They were happily married for 56 years until she passed away in 2008. They enjoyed years of dancing polkas together and socializing with their many Struthers and Youngstown-area friends.

An avid golfer and bowler, he enjoyed golf outings and league golfing and bowling with many friends and relatives. He was president of the Republic Steel Bowling League and Golf League for several years. Frank spent many fall Saturdays tailgating and attending Youngstown State University football games. He was involved with many organizations, including the Knights of Columbus, the Struthers Athletic Club and the Republic Steel Salaried Retirees Club.

Above all, Frank especially loved spending time with his beloved grandchildren and attending their school, music and sporting events. He was proud of each of them and relished in their accomplishments. His children and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchild meant the world to him. Frank always looked forward to family gatherings, having great fun with his immediate and extended family. He was a good neighbor, and appreciated his neighbors’ kindness towards him. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.

A life-long Catholic, Frank was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish (St. Nicholas), in Struthers, for 56 years.

Frank is survived by his son, Frank Thomas, Jr., (Kathe) Mazzarino; daughter, Lori (James) Guerrini; grandchildren, Caitlin (Winston) Douglas, Anthony (Ryka) Guerrini and Christopher Guerrini; great-grandson, James Douglas; sister-in-law, Nancy Scavina; dear nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Frank’s family will receive family and friends Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Struthers.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be at St. John’s Cemetery, Campbell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Christ Our Savior Parish, 764 5th Street, Struthers, OH 44471, in memory of Frank Mazzarino.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes.

