Frank R. Duraney, Jr., New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Frank R. Duraney, Jr. 66, who passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman.

Frank was born August 3, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Frank and Ann Bukovina Duraney.

He lived in the area his entire life, was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, and worked in construction, Youngstown Sheet & Tube, the LTV Coke plant and as a mechanic. He was also a car enthusiast.

He was of the Catholic faith, enjoyed working on model trains and was a history buff on World War I and World War II.

Frank married the former Roseanne Hutchko on September 27, 1980 and she passed away on March 20, 1999.

He leaves three sons, Frank T. (Vanessa) Duraney of Poland, Ohio, Richard (Stacey) Duraney of Windham, Ohio and Drew G. Duraney of New Middletown; one brother, Andrew (Roseann) Duraney of New Middletown, Ohio; two sisters, Beverly (Dennis) Mansfield of New Middletown, Ohio and Kimberly Rowe of Campbell, Ohio; two grandchildren, Benjamin and Thomas as well as several nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded by his parents; wife and one brother, Joseph Duraney.

Friends may call on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank R. Duraney Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, Novmber 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.