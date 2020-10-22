Frank Brindisi, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Frank Brindisi, 85, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 with his loving family by his side.

Frank was born July 20, 1935 in Youngstown. The son of Lodovico “Dominic” Brindisi and Rosina Presto Brindisi.

Frank was a graduate of Struthers high school and attended Youngstown State University.

Frank held many jobs including working at Youngstown Sheet and Tube, Clemente Ambulance and Funeral Home, owned his own concrete business, Brindisi-Rouzzo Construction, but worked 30 years at Federal Wholesale in Hubbard Ohio.

Frankie enjoyed fishing, classic car shows and you could often spot him at Struthers high school wildcat games and Mount Union College Raiders games. He also loved the Cleveland Browns, polka music, playing his accordion in his early years, and traveling. He loved going to the beach every year and the Smoky Mountains.

“Frank the Tank,” a nickname he gained after overcoming many health challenges is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rosemary (Morris), Brindisi of Struthers; his two daughters, Lori (Brindisi) Thielman of Olmsted Falls, Jennifer Brindisi of New Middletown, sons in law, Bill Thielman and Kenneth Aspenleiter; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Arianna, Michael and Matthew Thielman, and Ellason Aspenleiter.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, sister Maryann Angelilli; two brothers, Dave and Dominic “Duke” Brindisi and a son, Anthony Brindisi.

Frank’s humor, generosity, warmth and way of lighting a room and his devotion to his family and friends will be deeply, deeply missed.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24 at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, 700 Fifth Street. A memorial service will follow from 1:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, it is requested that friends and family wear mask, if able, and maintain social distancing guidelines.

Contributions can be made in Frank’s name to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley at www.rescuemissionmv.org or to the Second Harvest Food Bank at www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org/ .

A television tribute will air Friday, October 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

