Francis J. “Jerry” Wittenauer, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown, for Francis J. (Jerry) Wittenauer, 88, who passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center.

Jerry was born in Hubbard, Ohio on June 2, 1933, a son of Carl Vincent and Dorothy Brown Wittenauer.

He attended St. Patrick’s Elementary School and graduated from Hubbard High School.

He then worked at Sherwin William’s Can Factory in Hubbard until he enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was part of the 26th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing, 10th SRS, in the Strategic Air Command during the height of the Cold War. He rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant.

After leaving the service in January 1957, he enrolled full time at Youngstown State University, while returning to a full time position at Sherwin Williams. He graduated from YSU with a BS in Business Administration in June of 1960 and went to work at U.S. Steel in the accounting training program. In 1962 he moved to Republic Steel in Warren, Ohio. He received numerous promotions and was instrumental for many innovations and consolidations within the Accounting Services. He was promoted to Group Controller of the Flat Rolled Division in 1982. Upon the merger with J & L Steel in 1984 he elected to leave the company. After working as a consultant for Plechaty Companies and Northern Stamping, he fully retired in 1989 and moved to New Middletown in 1991. He quickly became involved in the St. Paul Parish in New Middletown, as head of building and grounds and as a volunteer Business Manager. He was a member of pastoral council from 1991 to 2016. Many projects at the Parish bear his stamp, including the new Parish Church and the parish grounds as they appear today. He was also a member of the church K of C Council #11551.

He is survived by his loving wife, the former Barbara Ann DeMain, who he married on June 15, 1957 and his five children, Laura (Jack), Jerome (Kathy), Mary Jo, John (Kelly) and Susan (John). He is also the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren, Emily, Alex, Rachel, Dylan, Dani, Daniel, Sarah and Christopher and four great-grandchildren. He is survived by his two sisters, Rose and Joan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.

A special heartfelt thank you to the staff at Masternick Memorial Memory Care Unit in New Middletown. They took such great care of Jerry in his final months.

Friends may call on Saturday, September 18, at the church one hour before the Mass from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the building fund of St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442

