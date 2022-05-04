NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 7, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown for Frances K. Chaszeyka, 94, who passed away at home peacefully with her family surrounding her on Friday, April 29.

Frances was born October 26, 1927, in Isabella, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John and Mary (Chromc) Dubec.

She was happily married to Walter Chaszeyka for 40 years.

She was a long time member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and its Altar Guild.

She worked as a night supervisor many years at the Howard Johnson on the turnpike, where she made long time friendships.

Frances loved flowers and had quite a green thumb. She loved being outside, at her home, tending a garden every year with her daughter. She was always ready to travel with any of her daughters. And last but not least, she was known as the “Snow White Queen”. It had to be clean or it couldn’t be in her house. She enjoyed listening to country music – the louder the better and if she could sneak a Red Bull past her kids “it gave her wings”. She never left home unless she was put together.

She loved her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with her whole heart. She would sit quietly in the morning to read the paper, watch the birds and wait as the dogs, chickens and her two cats wondered over from her son, Ben and Karen’s, house. Fran rarely drank but she always looked forward to her daughter-in-law Karen’s visit for good conversation and a sip of beer. She enjoyed decades of Ben’s friends Christmas caroling and she always gave them a dollar for good luck but most of all, Fran enjoyed when Ben and Rick’s friends would stop on Christmas Eve day for a shot and a beer, a Slovak tradition to bring good luck for the coming year. We promise to continue that tradition for you Mom. She was a strong and loving mother who left us with great memories. She leaves us and we love her, now happy in the arms of Jesus and happy with our Dad.

Frances leaves her son, Ben (Karen) Chaszeyka of New Springfield; three daughters, Patricia Cantwell (Paul) of Wadsworth, Diane May (Ron) of New Springfield and Francie Chaszeyka of New Springfield; her five grandchildren, Matthew, Mark and Joshua Cantwell and Benny and Sara Chazeyka and 11 great-grandchildren.

Frances was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Walter; her brother John Dubec, Jr. and two sisters, Mary Romanko and Irene Kuderca.

Friends may call one hour prior to the Mass on Saturday, May 7, from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown. Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.