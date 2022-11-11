STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 14, at 6:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Frances E. Kachmar, 70, who passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022.

Fran was born February 17, 1952, in Struthers a daughter of John and Elizabeth Hlubic Bitsko.

She lived in the area her whole life and graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1970 and furthered her education at Youngstown State University with a Bachelors and Masters of Education in reading supervision.

She taught Spanish in the Youngstown City School system for 35 years and retired in 2014.

She was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Youngstown, and volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul Society. She was an active member and past treasurer of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society, Mu Chapter.

Fran leaves her four children, Steve Kachmar, Jennifer (Chris) Morakis, Nick (Cristina) Kachmar and Erica (Kenny) Stanton; five grandchildren, Alaina, Christopher, Jr., Isabella, Liam, and Conner. She also leaves her long time best friend, Brenda Hall and two godchildren, Kayland and Kyle Kirk. She also leaves her pet dog, Punkin.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call two hours prior to the memorial service on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

