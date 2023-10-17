STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held, Thursday, October 19, at Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church in Struthers for Florina “Flo” Creaturo, 94, who died Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Hospice House.

Flo was born March 27, 1929, in Struthers a daughter of Carlo and Antoinette Pompeo DeChellis.

She married John J. Creaturo on May 19, 1956. She worked at Hutch Manufacturing until she retired. She was a member of Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church.

Flo leaves her son, David L. (Darlene) Creaturo of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; two grandchildren, David (Darcy) Creaturo of South Carolina and Christopher (Janelle) Creaturo of Texas; two great-grandchildren, Leah Grace and David Creaturo and one on the way; a sister-in-law, Angie DeChellis of Struthers and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John, who died April 20, 2015; four brothers, Albert, James, Louis and infant Albert DeChellis and four sisters,Mary DeFrances, Amelia Giancola, Elizabeth Bell and Laura Fiorentine.

Friends may call on Thursday, October 19, one hour prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas church at 764 Fifth Street in Struthers, 44471.

The family entrusted Clemente Funeral Homes with the arrangements.

This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

