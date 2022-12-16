STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Felix “Phil” Pizzola, 99, passed away peacefully early Thursday evening, December 15, 2022, at home with his family by his side, after a brief illness.

Phil was born January 9, 1923, in Youngstown, a son of James and Pauline LaCivita Pizzola. He grew up on the east side of Youngstown and was a 1941 graduate of East High School.

An Army World War II veteran, he served in the South Pacific. Upon his return home, he graduated from Youngstown College and was employed in the metallurigical lab at Republic Steel for 36 years, retiring in 1983.

He was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish (St. Nicholas), its senior citizen’s group and Knights of Columbus #4224.

Phil enjoyed playing golf, watching the Cleveland Browns and Guardians but most importantly, attending his grandchildren’s baseball and soccer games.

Phil leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 72 years, Ann Marie, whom he married October 28, 1950; his son, Robert Pizzola of Poland; his daughter, Susan Corvino of Boardman; three grandchildren, Brian (Lori) Corvino of Noblesville, Indiana, Jennifer (Jude) Erdman of Holly Springs, North Carolina and Joseph (Mandy) Corvino of Canfield and two great-grandsons, Anderson Corvino and Carter Erdman.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Laura DiDomenico and three brothers, James, John and Joseph Pizzola.

Per Phil’s wishes, no services will be held.

Phil’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Hospice of the Valley for the kindness shown and care given to Phil and especially to his dedicated caregivers Nicole and Steve for all that they did.

Condolences can be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com. Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home Struthers.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Felix “Phil” Pizzola, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 18 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.