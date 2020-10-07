Felice “Phil” DeMarco, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Prayer services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., at the Clemente Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church, both in Struthers for Felice “Phil” DeMarco, 94, who passed away at home of natural causes early Monday morning, October 5, 2020.

Phil was born August 27, 1926, in Casteltermini, Sicily, Italy, a son of Michele and Rosa Shirrotta DeMarco

He served in the Italian Army and came to America in 1951 and became an American citizen in 1959.

He worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube as a crane operator for 33 years before retiring and was co-owner of DeMarco Center Foods in Struthers.

He was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church and its Altar and Rosary Society. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Society in Struthers and enjoyed playing bocce and hunting.

Phil married the former, Santina C. Ciamacco, on October 9, 1954.

Besides his wife he leaves four children, Rosa Marie (Gregg) Richley of Poland, Ohio, Dr. Michael F. DeMarco of New Orleans, Louisiana, Frank M. (Nilla) DeMarco, Phil DeMarco, Jr., both of Struthers; one brother, Giuseppe (Teresa) DeMarco of Toronto, Canada; six grandchildren, Karolina DeMarco, Santina Brainard, Airman Phillip DeMarco, Jason, Joel and Eric Richley; six great-grandchildren, Anthony, Autumn, Noah, Madison, Callie and Alexis and numerous nieces and nephews.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Vincenzo DeMarco and an infant brother; two sisters, Maria DiGregorio and Cina Vancardo; sister-in-law, Lilla DeMarco and two brother-in-laws, Vincenzo Vancardo and Vincenzo DiGregorio.

Friends may call Friday, October 9, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Phil’s name to Christ Our Savior Parish and St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Due to the current COVID 19 pandemic the family requests that those attending should wear a mask and maintain social distancing protocol.

