CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Faye Perdue, of Canfield, died Monday, December 5 at the age of 82.

Faye was born October 13, 1940, in Beckley, West Virginia, a daughter of Frank Witter and Bertha Mae Foster Smith.

She married Alfred Eugene Perdue on March 2, 1955 and he preceded her in death on August 8, 2013.

She worked for over 30 years at Barth Farms as a meat cutter until she retired.

Faye loved camping, taking walks, golfing and reading her Bible. Her greatest joy was her family.

Faye leaves one son, Joe (Wilma) Perdue of New Waterford; two daughters, Brenda Griffith of Salem and Candy (Monty) Smith of Struthers; two brothers David (Margaret) of Capon Bridge, Virginia and Cecil (Rona) of Spotsylvania, Virginia; three sisters, Doris of Bluefield, Virginia, Esther Sue (William) and Linda Lue (James); 11 grandchildren, Jodi (Ollie) Aeschbacher, Amy (Jack) Arthur, John (Steve) Riley, Nikki (Darwin) Parish, Monica (Johnny) Bialik, Crystal Perdue, Sarah (Adam) Applegate, Bobbi (Daniel) McLaughlin, Gary White, Cheyenne Reese (Tony) and Amanda Reese (Greg); 28 great-grandchildren and her significant other of seven years, William Kramp.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Henry Eugene Purdue; four brothers, Estel, Homer, John and Frank and two sisters, Dorothy and Jean.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9, at the Clemente Funeral Home, 10170 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442.

Condolences can be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thelma (Smith) Perdue, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.