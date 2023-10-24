NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn J. Sedlar, 85, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 20, 2023

Evelyn was born August 26, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Roy E. Keith, Sr. and Goldie Kolawsky Keith.

She was a 1956 graduate of South High School.

She worked for both Youngstown Hearing and Speech and the Advanced Physical Therapy for over 15 years.

She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown for over 50 years and served as a Eucharistic Minister for shut-ins and Masternick Memorial Health Care.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed making baby blankets and lap robes for shut-ins, nursing homes and vets.

Evelyn married Thomas A. Sedlar on June 16, 1962 and he died December 22, 2016.

She leaves one daughter, Beth Sedlar of Inwood, West Viginia; granddaughter, Alison (Noah) Michaels of Brunswick, Ohio; niece, Laurie (Greg) Bone and nephew, Brian Keith.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Roy E. Keith who died in 1994 and a sister-in-law, Sandra Keith who passed away this year.

As per Evelyn’s request there will be no calling hours or services.

Beth and Alison will have a celebration of life at a later date by invitation.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

