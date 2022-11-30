STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, December 3, at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church in Struthers for Erma “Jean” Navy, 98, who died on Tuesday, November 29, at the Assumption Village in North Lima.

Erma was born October 18, 1924, in Campbell a daughter of John and Theresa Beck Ungar.

She graduated from Campbell High School and married John S. Navy on August 14, 1970.

She worked as a waitress for most of her life at Twentieth Century Restaurants and Burnt’s Restaurant.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church and St. Anthony’s Women’s Auxiliary.

Erma leaves four daughters, Marcia L. Kopey of Akron, Charlene “Charlie” (Robert) Patterson of Cortland, Dorothy (Joe) Mackos of Youngstown and Patty Payne of Youngstown; seven grandchildren, Pamela A. Mackos, Bill and Angie Payne, Robby Payne, Jake and Ally Payne, Shawen M. Potter, Kenyatta J. (Shayne) Patterson and Baraka A. (Shannon) Patterson; 12 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren and a son-in-law, John Payne.

Friends may call on Saturday, December 3, one hour prior to the Mass, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

Erma will be interred following the Mass at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

