YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emil Kosmo, 83, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the Windsor House in Columbiana after suffering a brief illness.

Emil, who was also known as “Mo” by his friends, he was a full time painter for much of his adult life after retiring from US Steel in 1984 where he worked in maintenance planning as well as a mail courier for 20 years.

He was a graduate of the first class of Cardinal Mooney High School in 1959.

He served in the United States Army from 1960-1962 and was honorably discharged as an E4-Cook out of Fort Knox Kentucky.

Emil grew up in Youngstown and was a lifelong resident of the area. His smile and charismatic personality were loved by all who met him and he was always willing to help if someone needed a hand. He believed wholeheartedly that if “you’re good to people, then people will be good to you.” Emil took life “day by day” and could often be heard saying “It is what it is.”

In his free time, Emil loved to golf, met with his friends daily for breakfast and proudly watched his grandson Coleman participate in numerous sports.

He was also a member of St. Dominic’s Church in Youngstown.

Emil is survived by his wife Delphine of 57 years, his three daughters, Kerry (Jeff) Bullock of Nelsonville, Holly Radcliff of Columbiana and Kami (Tim) Bacon also of Columbiana. He also leaves behind a grandson Coleman Bacon and two step-grandchildren Nathan and Savannah Bullock as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph, William, Michael and Richard and his sisters Helen, Betti and Mary Ann.

A memorial service will be held at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that you make donations to the Columbiana Stadium Restoration Project at columbianaathleticbootsers.org because Emil loved being a PaPa and he always looked forward to seeing Coleman out there on the football field.

