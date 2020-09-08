Ellen Hayton Blakeman, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Ellen Hayton Blakeman, 84, who died Tuesday, September 1, at her residence.

Ellen was born March 29, 1936, in Bluefield, Virginia, a daughter of Isaac and Elizabeth Brewster Vanhoozer. She married Raymond L. Hayton on August 18, 1955 and he passed March 28, 1991. Ellen later married Albert D. Blakeman, Sr. on August 13, 1994 and he preceded her in death on December 5, 2012. She was a good Christian lady who lived her life in that manner everyday. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend.

Ellen leaves two daughters Darlene (John) Patton of Boardman, and Donna (Frank) Lonardo of Boardman, one brother Fred (Sue) Vanhoozer of Bluefield, Virginia, one sister Daisy Carroll of Providence, RI, three grandchildren Lindy (Erick) Ortiz of New Springfield, Raymond (Kristina) Lonardo of Solon, Ohio and Maria (Ryan) Rosati of North Carolina, five great grandchildren Akira and Zoe Ortiz, Benjamin and Jackson Rosati and Anthony Lonardo, two stepsons Albert Blakeman, Jr. of Indiana and Patrick Blakeman of Boardman and one stepdaughter Becky Blakeman of North Carolina and step grandchildren Jarod, Autumn, Kris and Leah Blakeman.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Raymond and Albert, six brothers Marvin, Phleger, Stuart, Kenneth, Ross and Clyde Vanhoozer and one sister Nancy Woody.

There are no words to express our gratitude and appreciation to Lindy, Akira and their family for their unselfish, loving care that allowed “Grandma” to remain in her home, A special thank you is extended to her caregiver Melissa Sanchez and to her close friends Gayla Puz and Bill and Cheryl MacIntosh.

