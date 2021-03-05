Ellen Arlene Clemente, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen Arlene Clemente, 92, of Struthers, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Ellen was born February 9, 1929 in Scranton Pennsylvania, the daughter of George Reginald Curtis and Ella Josephine Nattrass and grew up in Nanticoke Pennsylvania.

Ellen was a proud graduate of Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing in Boston and had dreams of travelling across country working as an RN. First stop was Ann Arbor Michigan, where Ellen met and married Michael C. Clemente on September 6, 1952. Mike and Ellen returned to Struthers Ohio, raised their children, and spent 65 wonderful years of marriage.

She and her husband were active in Rotary, hosted several exchange students and worked the famous Pancake Breakfast. Ellen was honored by Struthers Rotary as a recipient of the Paul Harris Award.

She was a long-time member of Christ Our Savior Parish, Altar and Rosary Society and a Cursillistas.

Ellen leaves six children, Nancy of Oil City Pennsylvania, Michael (Thelma), Carol Wagner (Charles), Barbara Micco (Thomas), Jean Locke, all of Struthers, Ohio and Mary Beth Chambers (William) of Lombard Illinois; 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Donna Gentile of Florida, many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ellen was proceeded in death by her husband, Mike, her parents, two infant daughters Mary and Ann, sisters Doris Tubbs and Madeleine Thompson and brother Alfred Curtis.

Ellen and Mike enjoyed a close group of friends who travelled every Presidents Day weekend, they played charades and enjoyed their famous New Year’s Eve gatherings. They travelled extensively with family and friends and loved golfing in Florida during the winter months. Ellen loved a good card game and was a member of several bridge clubs. Ellen loved spending her summers in Eagles Mere, Pennsylvania, close to her hometown of Nanticoke, where she hosted family and friends. She was the consummate homemaker; she loved to cook, bake, sew, and cross stitch for her family. Every Sunday and special occasions found the family sitting around the dining room table enjoying her famous spaghetti sauce. Ellen took pride in caring for her husband and children and enjoyed spending time with family.

Friends may call on Monday, March 8, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers where a prayer service will be held at 12:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church.

Due to the current COVID 19 pandemic, the family requests that all attending please wear a mask and follow social distancing. Memorials may be made, in her memory, to Christ Our Savior Parish, Eagles Mere Conservancy, P.O. Box 64, Eagles Mere, PA 17731 or a charity of your choice.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.