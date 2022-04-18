LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ella M. Cunning, 67, passed away Friday, April 15 at the Hospice House in Poland surrounded by her loving family after a six-year battle with cancer and COPD.

Ella was born in Youngstown on June 27, 1954, a daughter of Wendell and Betty Pfile.

She married John Cunning on June 27, 1998.

She rescued animals and loved all animals especially her Rottweilers,

She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, John; her son, Jason Kent of Boardman; her sister, Nancy Walgren of Tampa; two stepdaughters, Paula Buzzard of Niles and Bobbi Jo Buzzard of Poland; a stepson, Donne Buzzard of East Palestine; a nephew, Chuck Gorden of Tampa; grandchildren, Michael and Kayleigh Buzzard; two great-grandchildren, Mike and Grayson; two brothers-in-law, Paul and Frank Cunning and her ex-husband and good friend, Larry Buzzard

Ella was preceded in death by her parents, Wendell and Betty; a brother, Wendell Pfile, Jr. and a sister, Donna L. Ifft.

Per Ella’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

The cremation will be handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

Burial will follow later at her mother’s side in Lake Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

The family requests that material contributions be made in Ella’s name to the Hope Center for Cancer Care, 835 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514.

