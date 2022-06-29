STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held on Friday July 1, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home, with a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St.Nicholas Church, both in Struthers, for Elizabeth DelSignore, 98, who passed away at Maplecrest Nursing home Tuesday morning, June 28 with her daughter at her side.

Elizabeth was born June 26, 1924 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of Guiseppe (Joseph) and Carmela DiPaola DeCarlo.

She lived in the area her whole life and was a homemaker.

She graduated from Rayen High School in 1943.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church and the church’s Altar and Rosary Society and its Senior Citizens, also Poland Senior Citizens and St. Anthony’s Society.

She enjoyed cooking, family gatherings and crocheting.

Elizabeth married Attilio DelSignore on September 11, 1948 and he passed away on April 13, 2018.

She leaves one daughter, Joann Brown of Struthers; two grandchildren, Kristen (Anthony) Patellis of Poland and Elizabeth DelSignore of Henderson, Nevada; two great-grandchildren A.J. and Lia Patellis and a sister-in-law, Tommi DeCarlo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Jimmy DelSignore; one brother, Matthew DeCarlo and two sisters, Rose Villio and Josephine Richley.

Special thanks to Dr. Alex J. Vrable and the entire staff of Maplecrest Nursing Home for their care and friendship of Elizabeth.

Friends may call one hour before the service at the funeral home from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 1.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth (DeCarlo) DelSignore, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.