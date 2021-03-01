Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Wiesen, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” Ann (Porter) Wiesen passed away peacefully Sunday morning, February 28, 2021, at Hospice of the Valley in Poland, with her devoted children by her side.

She will always be remembered by her family and friends for her loving, caring and generous nature and her fun and bright personality.

Betty was born August 13, 1936 in Youngstown a daughter of Leonard and Jessie (Haddle) Porter (LaRosa).

She was a lifelong Youngstown resident and a 1954 Woodrow Wilson High School graduate.

Betty’s husband Donald L. Wiesen, whom she married on May 13, 1967, sadly passed away on April 29, 2006.

Betty worked (1953-1968) for McKelvey’s Department Store in downtown Youngstown and traveled as a buyer for the company. She was also a talented league bowler at that time. Her later employment included Consolidated Department Store and Richard’s Bakery.

She was a proud homemaker and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren’s activities. Besides being the greatest fan of her grandchildren’s sports teams, Betty was an avid decades-long Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan.Betty was a member of Heritage Presbyterian Church.Her strength and independence were especially revealed in her most recent years as she embraced life while facing significant health challenges, always with a positive adaptable attitude.

Betty will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children, Louis (Sandra) Wiesen of Liberty and Denise (Thomas) Harvey of Boardman; five grandsons, Steven Wiesen of Boardman, Jared Wiesen of Pittsburgh, Lucas Wiesen of Liberty, Thomas Harvey of Kinsman and Travis Harvey of Boardman; five brothers, Richard (Janet) Porter of Austintown, William (Barbara) LaRosa of Austintown, James (Carmen) LaRosa of Boardman, Edward (Shelly) LaRosa of Sylvania and Robert LaRosa of London, Ohio and many other dear family members and friends.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather John LaRosa; her sister Dorothy (Paul) Razo and two infant sisters Loretta and Ethel LaRosa and her sister-in-law Rusile LaRosa.

Per Betty’s wishes, a private service will be held. Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. at The Elm Tree, 170 Walton Street, Struthers, Ohio 44471. Proper COVID-19 protocols will be honored.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to and send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth A. “Betty” (Porter) Wiesen, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 2, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.