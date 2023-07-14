BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Elizabeth A. Shetter, 78, who passed away Monday morning, July 10, 2023.

Elizabeth was born January 2, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Joseph and Margaret Perod Deley.

She lived in the area her whole life and was a custodian at Springfield Local Schools for many years before retiring.

She was a member at the Church of The Rock in Poland, Ohio.

Elizabeth leaves two daughters, Deanna (Mike) Taylor of Cameron, North Carolina and Bobbi Jo (Jeremy) Terwilliger of Boardman, Ohio; 12 grandchildren Nicole (Anthony) Porrier, Alyssa (Jeremy) Bair, Joseph (Kristen) Shetter, Ryan Shetter, Michael (Nicole) Brown, Jesse Terwilliger, Patrick Taylor, Jenson (Jarvis) Martin, Kaylen (Austin) Beers, Chrissy (Alan) Bokos, Jennifer Shetter and Rachel and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dennis C. Shetter, Jr. and three brothers, Thomas, Joseph and Cyril Deley.

Friends may call one hour before the service on Tuesday, July 18 at the funeral home from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

