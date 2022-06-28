NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, June 30, at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown for Eleanore Semancik, 88, who died Saturday, June 25.

Eleanore was born June 3, 1934, a daughter of Michael and Anna Veres Biroschak.

She graduated from Springfield Local High School in 1952 and married Jack Semancik on February 12, 1955.

She worked as a secretary before owning Central Employment Service for over 30 years.

She was a long time member of St. Paul the Apostle Church.

Eleanore leaves a sister, Nora Sainato, five grandchildren John Semancik, Amy Fike, Carolanne Semancik, Mark Semancik and Paul Semancik and four great-grandchildren.

Eleanore was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, Jack; two sons, Jack M. Semancik, Jr. and Joseph M. Semancik; sister, Joan Noel; brother, Michael Biroschak and three grandchildren, Anna Marie, Kathryn and Jackelyn Semancik.

Friends may call on Thursday, June 30 at St. Paul the Apostle Church from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m., prior to the Mass that will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio. Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

