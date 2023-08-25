NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved mom, grammy and great-grammy passed away with her family at her side on Wednesday evening, August 23 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center.

Elaine was born on November 4, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio.

She graduated from South High School in 1948 and attended Youngstown College’s Business School.

As her career began, Elaine was a secretary at WFMJ and active performing in several productions at the Youngstown Playhouse. Elaine modeled for the local department stores and also was heard on local radio commercials and appeared on local television commercials in the 50s.

Elaine married James R. Gallant on April 29, 1955 and moved to Philadelphia, Connecticut, Chicago, Virginia Beach, Dayton and Cleveland returning to Youngstown where she worked at WYTV as an executive secretary to the General Manager Geoffrey Pearce.

While at WYTV, Elaine was the host of “Elaine’s Kitchen”, a TV cooking show featuring local and nationally known cooks. She also taught a heart healthy cooking class at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

Also, Elaine hosted “Express Cooking” and was the weather reporter during the noon news.

Elaine married Gordon R. Mettee on March, 1969.

Elaine was past Vice-President of St. Dominic’s Rosary Altar Society; past president of Friends of Boardman Library; past president of the Youngstown Maennerchor’s Women’s Social Club; past president and legislative chairman of Poland AARP #2520. She was also a member of the Trumbull Art Gallery, The Arms Museum and Historical Society, the Ohio Cultural Alliance and was a volunteer at the Rescue Mission and social member of the Youngstown Saxon Club. Elaine was a member of St. Dominic’s Church in Youngstown and also a member of Zion Lutheran Church in New Middletown where she sang in the choir.

In addition to her parents, Edward J. Dyer and LaVerne Bevington Dyer, Elaine was predeceased by her former husbands, James R. Gallant and Gordon R. Mettee and also her stepdaughter Donna Mettee, lovingly known as Beanie.

Elaine leaves her cherished and loving companion, Geoffrey Pearce of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; Geoff’s son, Brian; daughter, Jessica Gallant of Studio City, California; her daughter, Michele aka Melanie (Carmen) of New Middletown; her granddaughter, Stephanie (Theo) of Salem; her great-grandchildren, Logan, Liam, Landon and Layla Elaine; her stepchildren, Charlotte, Debbie and family, Terri and family, Gordon R. Mettee, Jr. and family, Richard Scarsella; Karen Mettee and family and Sally Rios and family.

Elaine’s family wishes to express their deepest thanks and appreciation to the staff at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center for their exceptional care they gave to Elaine and to Roseann, from Sanctuary Hospice of Canfield, for her compassionate care and support.

The family requests any gifts be made to The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510, or Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund in New Middletown.

Calling hours will be at Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown on Wednesday, August 30 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. where family and friends will be received.

Also, a church service celebrating the life of Elaine will be held on Thursday, August 31 at 11:00 a.m., where friends and family may pay their respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church in New Middletown with the Reverend Larry Klinker officiating.

