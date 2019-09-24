Eileen M. Eusanio, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Eileen M. Eusanio, 84, who passed away in Florida on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Eileen was born August 22, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Julia Louise McGuire Shea.

She lived in the area most of her life before moving to Florida 25 years ago and graduated from East High School in 1952 and worked at Sears in retail sales.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Eileen leaves one son, Edward T. (Cyndi) Eusanio of Fort Myers, Florida; three daughters, Diane (Charles) Dando of Edinburg, Pennsylvania and Darlene (Norma) Kerester and Denise Eusanio both of Struthers; one brother, Michael (Helen) Shea of Youngstown; one sister, Margaret “Peggy” Testa of Struthers and five grandchildren, Nicole, Sam, Nicholas, Caroline and Evelyn.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; her ex-husband, Sam T. Eusanio; two brothers, Thomas Shea and John “Jack” Shea; two sisters, Jean Lesicko and Barbara Baldwin and a grandson, Matthew.

Friends may call on Friday, September 27 at the funeral home one hour before the service from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

