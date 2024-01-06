BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at St. Luke Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m., for Edna Zaitzew, 91, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Mercy Hospital in Boardman, after a brief hospital stay.

Edna was born in Youngstown on July 24, 1932, to Emmet and Winifred Casey, a tight knit Irish family. She had two sisters, Ellen, Beth and a brother, Bob.

Edna graduated from Ursuline High School in 1950 and attended Kent State University, pursuing a degree in education.

She met her future husband, Harry, through his four sisters. She was welcomed into his family when they married on July 7, 1956. Harry and Edna raised five loving children, Greg, Paul, Mark, Karen and Matt.

Edna was a charter member of Saint Luke’s Parish and was very active in the Altar and Rosary Society, Seton III, ACTION and took great pride in the landscaping and care of the church’s grounds.

Her community involvement was extensive, including Meals on Wheels, hospital visitation and working the polls during elections.

Edna enjoyed gardening, baking, reading and spending time with her extended family. She enjoyed Bowling, playing Bocce and was a league golfer with her daughter, Karen. She was never a champion but always a fierce competitor.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Harry and brother, Bob Casey.

She is survived by her near twin sister, Ellen Hyland and Beth Koutabb whom she loved dearly. Her legacy includes Greg (Nancy) Zaitzew, Paul (Anne) Zaitzew, Mark (Monica) Zaitzew, Karen (John) Basista and Matt (Danielle) Zaitzew; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, with the most recent being born on January 3, 2024.

Friends may call on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m., prior to the Mass, at St. Luke Catholic Church at 5235 South Avenue, Boardman, 44512.

She will be interred immediately following at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements are being handled by Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

