Doris E. “Jeannie” Carkido, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church for Doris E. “Jeannie” Carkido, 90, who passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 11, 2020 at her home.

Jeannie was born August 21, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Michael and Daisey Teasdale Seman.

She lived in the area her whole life and was a graduate of Wilson High School.

She was a hand painter at Plakie Toys and worked in the activities department of Ron Joy Nursing Home for 17 years.

Jeannie was in the ladies auxiliary of the Eagles Club #213, Moose Lodge #113 and the VFW Triangle Post #2799 in New Springfield, Ohio. She was the 2011 Hall of Fame Inductee of the Legends of Leather Hall of Fame for being the first lady boxing judge in Ohio.

Jeannie married Joseph A. Carkido on September 26, 1951 and he died June 6, 2004.

She leaves one daughter, Linda Myers-Kalb of Banning, California; one grandchild, Michelle (Marcus) Myers-Bradley of Atlanta, Georgia and two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Scarlett.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, JoAnne Brooks; two brothers, Philip and George Seman; one sister, Mary Alice McNair and one grandchild, Michael Joseph Myers.

There will be no calling hours as per her wishes.

Material contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home Struthers, Ohio.

