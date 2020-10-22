Donald L. Kimble, Sr., New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Donald L. Kimble, Sr., 69, who passed away Tuesday evening, October 20, 2020, peacefully at home.

Donald was born April 19, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Porter E. and Grace Rogers Kimble.

He lived in the area his whole life and was a musician.

He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam in the 101st. Airborne.

He was a member of the VFW Triangle Post #2799 in New Springfield.

He was an avid golfer, corn hole player and loved music.

Don married the former Mary B. Christy on February 2, 1970 and she passed away in November of 2002.

He leaves four children, Donald (Hyunla) Kimble, Jr. of Boardman, Douglas E. (Amy) Kimble of Poland, Becky J. Kimble of New Springfield and Matthew W. (Kari) Kimble of New Middletown; two brothers, William (Betty) Kimble of Alliance, Ohio and Charles (Ellen) Kimble of North Jackson, Ohio; five sisters, Martha (Rod) McEwen of Boardman, Karen Hoopes of Poland, Bonnie Mctague of Boardman, Donna (Mason) Evans of New Springfield and Janet Vankirk of Youngstown; 13 grandchildren, Jade, Jacob and Julie Kimble, Jessica Moody, Tahlor and Adalyn Kimble, Russell Kimble, Miranda Avnet, Dustin and Ryan DelSignore, Keaton, Katelyn and Knox Kimble and one great-grandchild, Maribel Kimble.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; three brothers, Clarence, Robert and Larry Kimble and four sisters, Ruth Burns, Betty Ann Robertson, Darlene and Denise Kimble.

Friends may call on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic visitors are requested to wear masks and maintain social distancing protocol.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald L. Kimble, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: