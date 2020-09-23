Donald L. “Herman” Himes, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 25, at 11:00 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Donald L. “Herman” Himes, 85, who went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring.

Donald was born January 8, 1935, to Newton and Eva Himes.

After attending North Side High School in Youngstown and serving in the U.S. Army, he married the former Mary Louise D’Amico on January 26, 1963.

He worked at Wean United in Youngstown.

Donald enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking and attending the sporting events of his children and grandchildren.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Newton Himes and a great-granddaughter.

He leaves behind his wife, Mary Louise Himes; a sister, Lois Wilson; a brother, Leo (Jan) Himes; a daughter, Mariann (David) Mannion and sons, Donald (Michele) Himes and Michael (Melissa) Himes. Also grieving his loss, are his 11 grandchildren, Ashley Mannion, Lindsey (Tyler) Bickle , David Mannion, Dominic (Taylor) Mannion, Hannah Himes, Madeline Himes, Olivia Himes, Jessica Himes, Jamie Himes. Sophia Himes and Giordana Himes and also seven great-grandchildren.

Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service at Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25.

The family would like to express a profound thank you to the staff at Crandall Medical Center for all the loving care and support they have given to Donald and his family.

Condolences can be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald L. Himes, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: