Donald J. Allen, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held on Friday September 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio for Donald J. Allen 73 who passed away Monday morning August 30, 2021.

Donald was born on September 9, 1947 in Niles, Ohio a son of Glenn W. and Katherine Lippert Allen.

He lived in the area his whole life and served in the Air Force Reserves during the Vietnam war.

He worked at the GM Plant in Lordstown in the paint shop for 45 years.

He was a member of the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown. He was a member of the Mahoning Sportsman Club in Bessemer Pennsylvania and especially enjoyed bow hunting

Donald married the former Brenda Jean Setting on September 1, 2011 and she died August 13, 2018.

He leaves one son Christopher J. Allen of Petersburg, Ohio; two daughters Bonnie (Christopher J.) Logue of Canal Winchester and Danielle Allen-May of Port Clinton, Ohio; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one child Nicholas Allen; two brothers David C. Allen and Phillip V. Allen and a daughter-in-law Kimberly J. Allen.

Friends may call on Friday at the Clemente Funeral Home one hour before the service from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Material tributes in Donald’s name can be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Center 332 N. Lauderdale Avenue Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Arrangements are being handled by the Clemente Funeral Homes.

