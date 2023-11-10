STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held Tuesday, November 14, at 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Donald H. Johnston, 81, formerly of Struthers, who died Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Park Center Nursing Facility.

Donald was born February 6, 1942, in Youngstown a son of Edward and Mary Jo McElroy Johnston, Sr.

He was a self-employed carpenter. He was a member of the Carpenter Union #171, the Odd Fellows, and he enjoyed wood working.

Donald leaves a son Donald P. Johnston of Poland and a granddaughter Carley Johnston.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Mark R. Johnston and two brothers Edward and Randall Johnston.

Friends may call on Tuesday, November 14, from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the Clemente Funeral Home at 700 Fifth Street in Struthers, 444471.

This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

