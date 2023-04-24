NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. Mincher, 87, passed away Friday afternoon April 21, 2023 at Whispering Pines Retirement Village in Columbiana surrounded by his loved ones.

Don was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 8, 1935 to George and Mary Gerke Mincher.

He was a 1953 graduate of Springfield Local High School.

He worked briefly in the insurance industry before being hired by the Schwebels bakery company, working there in sales for the next 37 years until he retired in 1993.

Don also served two years in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Lee in Petersburg, Virginia.

On February 16, 1957, Don married the love of his life Donna Lee Hoehnle. Upon his discharge from the service, they purchased a house on Western Reserve Road and began raising their family before moving to New Middletown in 1969.

Don and Donna were actively involved in the service of the Lord’s work including hosting many church picnics and gatherings on their farm. They also enjoyed the annual family reunions in Mill Creek Park every summer as well as Christmas parties each December. From their early years and throughout their lives, they enjoyed their trips to Florida and out west. Don also, along with his best friend and brother in law Lloyd DeBrakeleer, had much fun following and frequently attending NASCAR races. He also loved horses and dogs as his favorite pets. He was especially happy to provide a horse for his daughter Marjorie, which she loved.

Don was an elder for many years at Bible Presbyterian Church in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania under the direction of Pastor David Sutton. While at Bible Presbyterian, Don and Donna relished all of their friends and the many Senior Trips they took together. They also loved the church socials and wiener roasts each summer and fall.

It must also be mentioned how much Don liked spending time taking care of his yard and most especially cutting grass as everyone who drove by would attest.

He leaves his sons Greg (Jeanine) Mincher of New Middletown and Brent (Cathy) Mincher of Bridgeport West Virginia, daughter Marjorie (Shawn) Olson of Lowellville, granddaughters Rachel (Chet) Dicke of Marietta, Georgia, Arielle (Jeremy) Lester of Ravenna, Ohio, and Meralee Olson of Lowellville, and grandsons Graham (Lauren) Mincher of New Middletown and Matthew Mincher of New Castle, Pennsylvania as well as great-grandchildren Everett, Wade and Josette Dicke of Marietta, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his wife Donna, and his oldest son Jeff as well as his sister Norma DeBrakeleer and brothers Bruce and Robert Mincher in addition to his parents.

Don loved every minute spent with his grandchildren and getting to as many of their sporting events as possible. There were many trips to the putt-putt course at Lake Front, and indulging them with lunches out and frequent ice cream stops. In his last years, Don was a regular at C’s Waffles in North Lima whether alone or with his family. He thought highly of the staff there and was so appreciative of their good service and company.

More than anything else, Don was known for his generosity in the giving of his time to family and friend alike and also however he could help someone in need. Above all in life, it was Don’s most fervent wish that everyone could come to know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.

The family is grateful for the attention that Don received at Whispering Pines in his final week there under Hospice care.

There will be a private family graveside service at Zion Cemetery Thursday April 27 at 12:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

