Dolores A. Heberling, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores A. Heberling, 87, passed away on Wednesday morning, April 29, at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center.

Dolores was born June 19, 1932 in Struthers, Ohio, a daughter of William, Sr. and Nona Etta Rohrbaugh Knight.

She was a lifelong area resident and was a housewife and homemaker. She raised her children and enjoyed her grandchildren.

Dolores leaves two sons, Robert W. (Dee) Heberling of Wildwood, Florida and James W. (Susan) Heberling, Jr. of Lewis Center, Ohio; one daughter Lynn (Pat) Lyons of Columbiana, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Josh and Brooke Tabaka, Andria Lyons, Lauren, Eric, Daryl and Bert Heberling and six great-grandchildren, Conner, Ethan, Lily Heberling and Brynn and Nick Ross and Jay Peterson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Russell, Clifford, Simon, William Lloyd and Kenneth Knight and six sisters, Mildred Kauffman, Edna McGath, Emma Murdock, June Barger, Viola Hatcher and Dorothy Filek.

The family would like to extend their love and appreciation to the entire staff of Masternick Memorial who took such great care of Dolores; especially, Johnene, Brittney, Teri, Steve, Kathy, Holly and Maria.

As per Dolores’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 1, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.