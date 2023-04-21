LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diamond Darlene “Dee Dee” Stewart, “Mama”, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

She was born on November 4, 1949, to Oscar Giancola and Esther Smith. Diamond was raised by her maternal grandparents, Ralph and Mina Smith.

She bartended for many years at the Sundown Tavern on South Avenue.

She was a Mama to all the neighborhood kids. She enjoyed reading, watching movies, listening to music and doing puzzles like word search and crosswords. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. Mama had a huge capacity for love, closely matching her strength and fiery spirit, she will be loved and missed.

She is survived by her sons, Mike Smith (Maxie Dowd), Timothy (Jessica) Stewart, Joseph Stewart (Andrea Carbone), Jeffrey (Rosa) Stewart and Johnny Stewart (Alicia Broll); daughters, Sheri Richardson (Chuck Maurer) and Christine Stewart; grandchildren, Justin, Taylor, Noah, Connor, Anastaysia, Jordyn, Madison, Ariana, Aurora, Rosalia, Brian II, Everleigh, Easton, Destiny, Kaitlyn, Shaun, Nikcolette, Noellea, John Paul, Alayna, Tobias, Michelle, Mary, Frankie and Stevie; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Braden, Leon, Calvin and Jaylyn; brothers, Pat (Cheryl) Connelly and Joe (Charolette) Giancola; sister, Evangeline Shelton and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Charles Stewart; her parents; grandparents; grandson, Cayden Maurer; brother, Ralph Smith and sister, Mina Smith.

Calling hours will be held at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., with a committal to follow at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

