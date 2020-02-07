Dewey W. Dorsey, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12:00 Noon and at Paradise Lutheran Church, 3689 W. Western Reserve Road, Canfield, OH 44406 for Dewey W. Dorsey, Jr. 54, who passed away on Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020.

Dewey was born December 6, 1965 in Ashland, Kentucky, Boyd County, a son of Dewey Dorsey, Sr. and Arlita Reese Williams.

He was employed by the Fessler Machine Company in Sharon, Pennsylvania as a drill press operator and maintenance worker.

He enjoyed carpentry, metal work, and most of all spending time with his children and family. He was an avid reader and liked to learn and research about almost everything.

Dewey married the former Rachel Balog on October 31, 2014.

Besides his wife he leaves his mother in Kentucky and three children Alley-Lee and Alexander Dorsey both of Youngstown, Ohio and Dustin (Sarah) Dorsey of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; one sister, Francie (Scott) Burchett of Grayson, Kentucky and two grandchildren, Zoey and Bennett Dorsey.

Dewey was preceded in death by his father.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

