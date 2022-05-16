NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, for Dennis R. Hamill, 81, who passed away at his residence in Canal Winchester on Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022.

Dennis was born January 16, 1941 at home in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, a son of the former Helen Flanegan Hamill.

He spent 45 years in New Middletown and worked as a tool & die maker at General Motors Lordstown before moving to Canal Winchester in 2015.

He was a Navy veteran.

He especially enjoyed playing pool, playing cards and mowing the yard. He was most comfortable at home taking care of his family and he enjoyed home cooked food and desserts.

Dennis married the former Nancy S. Williams on September 29, 1962.

Besides his wife of Canal Winchester, he leaves three daughters, Kristine Weaver of Lithopolis, Ohio, Judy (Jess) Stottsberry and Ginger Hamill, both of Canal Winchester, Ohio; one sister, Doris Patton of Edinburg, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Ryan (Aishwarya) Weaver, twins, Adam and Andrew Weaver and twins, Nathan and Justin Stottsberry and two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Arya Weaver.

He was preceded in death by one son, David R. Hamill; two brothers, Walter and Robert Hamill and one sister, May Shafer.

Friends may call on Wednesday, May 18, one hour before the memorial service at the funeral home from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

