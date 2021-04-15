Dennis J. Masters, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis J. Masters, 68, passed away on Friday afternoon April 9, 2021.

Dennis was born July 24, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Charles A. and Rita M. Ferguson Masters.

He worked in maintenance at a plastic extrusion plant and moved to New Castle in 1986.

Dennis leaves two brothers Charles E. Masters of Struthers, Ohio and Martin E. Masters of Littleton, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

