STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores Dove McCoy, age 84, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at her Struthers, Ohio home.

Mrs. McCoy was born March 31, 1937, in Mt. Clare, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Steward and Pearl Hoover Jenkins.

She settled in Ohio with her husband, James Lee McCoy, who predeceased her in 1997, after having shared 42 years together.

Delores was a homemaker and raised her five children with love and laughter. She enjoyed cooking and crafting and baked cakes and cookies as part of a home-based business.

She was an active member of Bible Baptist Temple in Campbell, Ohio, since 1966 and happily served in various roles over the years, as Sunday School teacher, several Ladies Missionary Group offices, church clerk, custodian and meal organizer.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Charles, James, Kenneth, Ronald, Randall, Frank and Earl Jenkins and sisters, Rosetta Queen, Dorothy Nutter, Helen Behun, Ruth Poffenburger and infant sister, Bonnie.

Delores will remain in the hearts of her sisters, Lucy Carder and Katrina (Frank) Bise, both of Quiet Dell, West Virginia; her five children, Brenda (Rick) Johnston of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Michael (Dee) McCoy of Struthers, Thomas (Eunice) McCoy of Bogota, Colombia, South America, Jeannine McCoy of Struthers and Lois (Michael) McCombs of Seymour, Indiana; grandchildren, Michael McCoy, Joseph McCoy, Robert McCoy, John McCoy, Justin (Megan) Huggins, Zachary Genhart, Eida (Samuel) Jimenez, Jesse (Ana) McCoy, James McCoy and Jeremy McCoy and great-grandchildren, Mya Smiley and Lucas McCoy. She will be greatly missed and always loved.

Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022, with Pastor Matt Ferguson officiating. The services will also be live streamed on the church Facebook page.

Burial will be in Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home, Struthers, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.