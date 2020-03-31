Delilah M. Mellott, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delilah M. Mellott, 66, passed away at her residence on Monday morning, March 30, 2020.

Delilah was born on April 26, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Edith C. Ague Urichko.

She lived in the area her whole life and was a housewife, homemaker and full time grandma. She was also an organizer for the Springfield Township Christmas Basket Programs for 30 plus years.

Delilah married Charles J. Mellott, Jr. on June 26, 1971 and he passed away July 16, 2011.

She leaves three children, Delilah M. (James) Heffner, Charles Mellott and William (April) Mellott, all of New Middletown; one brother, John Urichko of Poland and grandchildren, Cheyenne, Cherokee, Savanna and Hunter.

Delilah was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one sister, Edith Morrissey.

As per Delilah’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Delilah M. (Urichko) Mellott, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 1, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.