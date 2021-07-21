Delbert Louis Grafton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Delbert Louis Grafton, 65, who died Monday, July 19.

Delbert was born November 17, 1955, in Youngstown, a son of Delbert I. and Georgetta Leppert Grafton.

He worked as a self employed carpenter and married Linda Treharn on August 22, 1981.

Delbert enjoyed playing pool and his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He had a kind heart and a knack for cracking jokes. He was a dad and papa to all the neighborhood kids. He worked 25 years with concessions and made many friends and memories along the way.

Delbert leaves his wife, Linda and mother Georgetta; two daughters, Stacie Treharn of North Carolina and Stephanie Grafton of Struthers; a brother, Robert (Julie) Grafton of Youngstown; three sisters, Sadieann DelSignore of New Middletown, Daleann (Albert) Fabrizzi of Ft. Myers, Florida and Marian (Tom) Amicone of Youngstown and six grandchildren, Breanna Crenshaw, Dezmon Crenshaw, Alexis Gaetano, Brooke, Natalie and Brennan Adams.

Friends may call Saturday, July 24, prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home, 700 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

