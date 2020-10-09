Deborah L. (Sheridan) Guterba, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah “Debbie” L. Guterba a.k.a “Queen Bee”, Age 70, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 28, 2020.

She was born January 10, 1950, the daughter of Lloyd and Betsy (Roch) Sheridan.

She married Gerald Guterba July 4, 1987, who preceded her in death in 2015.

Debbie graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1968 and obtained her LPN license from the Choffin School of Practical Nursing in 1970. She later obtained her RN license in 1984 from Youngstown State University.

She was a dedicated caregiver and nurse for 50 years working most of her career in the hospital where she retired. After retirement, she continued to work part-time as a psychiatric nurse for Comprehensive Behavioral Health Associates.

Debbie loved reading mystery novels, especially while relaxing on the beaches of her favorite vacation spot Cancun, Mexico. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends making memories. No matter where she was or what she was doing she was always the life of the party and made a lasting impression.

Deborah was unforgettable and will be greatly missed by her children, Megan (J.J.) Thornton and Kyle Guterba; grandson, Xander Thornton; sisters, Karen (Rick) Gardner and Maureen (Bob) Hulbert; nephews and niec,e Jared (Jessica) Bilas, Jeffrey Bouts, Jonathan Bouts, Lucas Hulbert and Sarah Hulbert and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Betsy (Roch) Sheridan; husband, Gerald Guterba and sisters, Lisbeth Sheridan and Rebecca Shevchenko.

Due to COVID-19 and social distancing considerations, a private graveside service is being held for immediate family.

A celebration of Deborah’s life will be scheduled at the farm in late spring/summer 2021, details to be announced later.

In lieu of flowers/condolence gifts, the family asks memorial tributes take the form of donations to the Deborah Guterba Scholarship in Nursing at the Youngstown State University Foundation, 655 Wick Avenue Youngstown, OH 44502 or Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ, 410 W South Range Road North Lima, OH 44452.

