YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David R. Best was born on September 8, 1965 and raised in Youngstown, Ohio, where he spent the majority of his life.

He passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

He was a lover of all music and a contagious laugh, Dave was a moment’s person, whether a moment with his daughter, a moment with his late mother, or a moment with a stranger. He knew how to make a connection.

He applied his love of working with his hands to helping other when he could.

Dave was caring and warm and quick to make a joke or song recommendation. His joy will be missed.

Dave was preceded in death by his sister, Karen; his brother, Jimmy; his father, Raymond and his mother, Barbara.

He leaves behind his daughter, Brittany Best.

There will be no calling hours but a Memorial Dinner in his honor will be held at the Collingwood Center, 633 Porter Avenue, Campbell, OH 44405 on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhome.com to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.