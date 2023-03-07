NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Black, Jr., 36, died Friday, March 3 at his residence.

David was born June 5, 1986, in Salem, a son of David E., Sr. and Carol A. Macklin Black.

He worked as a truck mechanic for J.S. Bova Construction and part time for Lipscomb’s Lawn Care.

He enjoyed go carts, watching anything Cleveland sports and most of all, spending time with his family.

David leaves behind to cherish his memory his three children, Kaylee and Grace Black and Kameron Duponty; his father, David, Sr.; two sisters, Brandy (Kristopher) Lipscomb and Jessica (Richard) Ricketts; three nieces, Jennifer, Nicole and Lacey and two nephews, Dallas and Alec. He also leaves his best friend and loyal canine companion, Alvin.

David was preceded in death by his mother, Carol, who died May 3, 2018 and his grandparents, Frank and Wanda Black and Eugene and Charlotte Macklin.

Per David’s wishes there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown. Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.