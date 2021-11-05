David A. Shandor, Petersburg, Ohio

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The world lost one of its great trout fishermen on Friday, October 29, 2021, when David A. Shandor passed away unexpectedly at the age of 73 after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

David was born in Youngstown on November 18, 1947 to Bill and Ruth Shandor.

He grew up in New Springfield and graduated from Springfield Local High School in 1968. Dave briefly attended YSU before joining the Army until he was honorably discharged in 1970.

After the Army, Dave worked in the service departments of a number of local car dealerships before he accepted a position as a claims adjuster with Nationwide Insurance. He retired from Nationwide in 2002.

Dave’s true loves were his family, his friends and the outdoors. Most days you could find him at the New Middletown Sportsmen’s Club having coffee with his friends and talking all things hunting and fishing. Dave was elected to serve several terms as a trustee of the club and he loved to spend time there. If he was not at the club Dave was most likely to be at his camp in Potter County, Pennsylvania, fly fishing for trout, reading and simply being in the mountains. If there was one thing he loved more than fishing and we’re not sure there was, it was spending time with his family, particularly his grandsons.

Dave leaves his sister, Pat Engleman of New Middletown; the mother of his children, Lynn Shandor; his daughters, Heather Anastos and her husband, Eli, of Kennewick, Washington, Colleen Shaw and her husband, Mark, of Petersburg and Lorilyn Shandor of Warren; his son, Steven Shandor of Poland and three grandsons, Dolton Shaw, U.S.M.C., Wyatt Shaw and Andrew Shandor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Bradley Shandor; a sister, Mary Tatum and her husband, Russ Tatum and a brother-in-law, George Engleman.

A memorial service will be held at Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Friends and family may call for one hour prior to the service, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Dave’s memory to Trout Unlimited, P.O. Box 7400, Woolly Bugger, WV 25438, or the New Middletown Farmers and Sportsmen’s Club Youth Group, P.O. Box 263, New Middletown, OH 44442.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David A. Shandor, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 7, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.