STRUTHERS. Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with a heavy heart that friends and family have to say goodbye to David A. Barone, who died Sunday, September 3, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

David was born May 11, 1951, in Youngstown, a son of Vincent James and Millie (Martia) Barone.

A very proud and active member of the community he grew up in, he graduated from Struthers High School in 1969. He was a member of the 1967 & ‘68 undefeated Struthers High School Football teams and was recognized by being inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.

He served as a Struthers School Board member for 16 years and was both an active member of the St. Anthony’s Society and Christ our Savior Catholic Church.

David (known as” Big D”) married the love of his life and his high school sweetheart Marlene (Gentile) Barone on May 16, 1974. Together, they share four children and 14 grandchildren. His family was his life, attending countless games, meets and events to support his cherished loved ones in their endeavors. When he wasn’t at a ball field or a gymnasium, he was at home hosting his family for dinners, birthday parties, holidays and social gatherings.

David worked as a millwright in the steel mills of Youngstown for 38 years, retiring from WCI Steel in 2013. He was a person with many talents and never turned down a request to help family and friends with various construction projects. He spent years shaping his own home into a place where people can gather, break bread and enjoy his company. He was often referred to as the “Glue” because his home was always open, becoming the gathering place for his and his wife’s siblings. He had a love of cooking – especially Italian food – and enjoyed his family coming together to share a traditional family-style meal.

Friendships were important to David and he always made the people around him feel special. Whether he was enjoying dinner on Friday nights with his group of high school friends or meeting with his work buddies to share stories of life, family, or to have a few laughs, David was equally special to those he encountered. His love of college football helped him forge relationships with many a tailgater that would stop by his spot for a belly full of food and a belly full of laughs. His booming voice could be heard anywhere, whether it was cheering a hard-fought first down or calling for a friend to come and sample his culinary creations. His presence was always a source of inspiration and enjoyment.

Along with his wife, Marlene, David leaves behind three sons Vincent (Sarah ) Barone of Cleveland, David, II (Mandy) Barone of Girard, and Anthony (Ruth) Barone of Pittsburgh, and a daughter Gina (David) Vecchione of New Middletown. He also leaves behind 10 siblings, four brothers Ralph, James, Joe and Mike “Stymie” Barone, six sisters Rosemary Klim, Joann Stoops, Pattie Pompeii, Laina Sturm, Janet Annichine, and Debbie Vaio. Dearest of all, he leaves fourteen grandchildren Tori Barone, Leah Barone, Ava Vecchione, Santino Barone, Kristina Vecchione, Julia Vecchione, Millie Barone, Dani Barone, Dantem Barone, Luca Barone, Eleanor Barone, Josephine Barone, Carmela Barone, and Anthony Barone. He also leaves behind his 98 year old mother-in-law, Eleanor Gentile, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, as well as everyone who called him a friend.

In recent years when facing his illness, he got to know several of the nurses and chemo patients at the Hope Center in Boardman. He became a ray of sunshine for those going through illness, while simultaneously fighting his own illness. He fought a tough battle and gave it his absolute best shot. He thrived on all of the love and support he received from so many people who loved him. His family would especially like to thank all of the nurses and Dr. Khalid at the Hope Center of Boardman for “giving him 5 years”, as Dave once said. Because the Hope Center was so good to him, the family requests donations in his name be made to this special facility.

